A round of showers and storms is rolling in from the west this morning. Lightning and small hail are possible with stronger cells. Most of it should clear out by 9–10 a.m.

This is all part of a warm front lifting north which will bring warm temperatures and clearing skies this afternoon. Winds will also be very breezy with gusts near 35 mph out of the southwest. Most areas will see highs climb into the 70s.

Temperatures will stay very mild tonight with lows in the 50s. it will be a warm start to your Saturday in the upper 50s to low 60s early in the day.

Temperatures will quickly tumble from north to south across the area through the middle of the day as the front sinks south. By later in the afternoon most spots will be in the 30s and 40s with scattered showers.

Watch to see how warm it gets this afternoon:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning storms then 70s

It is now looking likely that the warm front will lift back north on Sunday. So, it will be a chilly start in the morning in the 30s and 40s but we will push close to 60 in the afternoon.

Cooler temperatures stay for some of our northern spots. Rain will likely be on and off Sunday. Cold air crashes back in Sunday night into Monday with some snow mixing in as things come to an end.

FRIDAY: AM Showers & Storms, Then Partly Cloudy, Windy, and WarmHigh: 72

Wind: S/SW 10-20 G 35 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Very Mild, Windy

Low: 54

Wind: SW 15-25 G 35 mph

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers, Falling Temps

High: 60 Early (Temps Fall into the 30s and 40s by early afternoon)

SUNDAY: Rain Likely, Chance Thunder

High: 60 (40s north)

MONDAY: Few AM Snow Showers, Breezy, Cold

High: 39

Wind Chills: 20s

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 40

