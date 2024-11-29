Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning snow showers Friday, then clearing skies

A few flurries and light snow showers are falling across southeastern Wisconsin as cold air continues to move in. Some areas will likely wake up to a light dusting of fluffy, blowing snow. Watch out for a slippery spot or two.

After the snow showers end this morning, we will see more sunshine as the day goes on. That will not help our temperatures much, with highs in the 20s. A steady, strong breeze from the northwest will keep wind chills in the single digits and teens all day long.

A cold night is ahead with clear skies and teens for lows. With that breeze continuing, wind chills will be in the single digits and maybe even below zero at times.

Sunshine will try to help throughout the weekend, but temperatures will remain cold, with highs in the 20s to near 30. It will feel much colder than that. A slight warm-up is expected early next week before we track a clipper system late Tuesday into Wednesday.



FRIDAY: AM Snow Showers (Dusting), Clearing Skies, Cold & Breezy

High: 26

Wind: NW 10-20 G 30 mph

Wind Chill: 5 to 15

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold

Low: 14

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Wind Chill: -5 to 10

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cold, Breezy

High: 25

Wind Chill: 0 to 15

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 30

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 32

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Snow Ch. Late

High: 31

