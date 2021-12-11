Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning snow Saturday, then sunny and windy

{***A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Fond du Lac County until 12 p.m. 1-4 of snow is expected, plus light ice accumulation and wind gusts up to 45 mph.***}

{***A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of southeast Wisconsin until 7 a.m. Visibility is less than 1/4 mile in spots. Drivers should keep their lights on and leave plenty of space ahead of you***}

A bit of a messy start to the weekend as the heavy rain we saw Friday night turns to light snow. Colder air and wrap-around moisture will bring a period of light snow between 7-11 a.m. across southeast Wisconsin. Snowfall will be less than 1", but it could be just enough to create some slick spots on the roads. Allow for some extra time if you're heading out early Saturday. Luckily, showers wrap up around midday, skies will become mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs near 40°. Unfortunately, it won't quite feel like 40° as winds will be gusty and out of the west 15-20 G45 mph.

Breezy weather continues Saturday night into Sunday, but wind gusts will be lighter and near 20 mph overnight and near 35 mph Sunday. Expect sunny skies and warmer temperatures Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. Warm temperatures continue into next week with highs near 50° Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday could even break the record high temperatures, reaching nearly 60° before a cold front brings rain showers and colder air Wednesday night.

SATURDAY: Morning Snow, then sunny. Windy

Accumulation: Less than 1" for most, 1-2" in Fond du Lac and Dodge counties

High: 40

Wind: WNW 15-20 G45 mph

TONIGHT: Clear. Breezy

Low: 30

Wind: WSW 15-20 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Windy

High: 48

Wind: SW 15-20 G35 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 50

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly sunny

High: 50

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers likely. Breezy

High: 58

