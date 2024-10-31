Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning showers then very windy

*** Wind Advisory for all of SE Wisconsin from 10am to 10pm for gusts up to 50 mph. ***

Expect light rain, scattered showers, and mild temperatures this morning. A cold front will quickly move across the area by the late morning hours. That will end the rain chances but will welcome some very strong winds and cooler temperatures. We will see temperatures in the 60s this morning falling into the 40s by sunset. The big story this afternoon will be the winds with wind gusts up to 50 mph!

We'll see clearing skies and cooling temperatures tonight. Winds will start off strong this evening but will relax through the overnight hours. Expect upper 30s near the lake with temperatures close to freezing inland.

It will be sunny and cool on Friday and Saturday, with highs in the 50s. Then, it looks like we will get a couple of days of soaking rainfall from Sunday through Tuesday of next week.

THURSDAY: Scattered AM Showers, Becoming Very Windy, PM Falling TemperaturesHigh: 66

Wind: SW to W 20-30 mph G 50 mph

TONIGHT: Calming Wind, Clearing Skies

Low: 37 Lake, 32 Inland

Wind: WNW 15-25 G 30 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 52

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 59

SUNDAY: Rain Likely

High: 60

MONDAY: Rain Likely

High: 68

