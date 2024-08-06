Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning showers, breezy and cool

Areas of storms are moving out this morning, but scattered showers will be possible through the mid-morning hours. Storms early this morning caused some to lose power — more than 20,000 We Energies customers, at one point.

Things are feeling more like fall this afternoon! Breezy winds out of the northeast and cloudier skies will keep temperatures down with highs only near 70 degrees, close to 10 degrees below average. Some slow clearing and sunshine might mix in later in the day.

Now for the good stuff! We'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the rest of the week with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Expect lower humidity, too, with cooler morning low temperatures.



TUESDAY: Morning Showers, Skies Slow To Clear, Breezy, CoolHigh: 71

Wind: NE 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies

Low: 63

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant

High: 77

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Beautiful

High: 80

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Really Nice

High: 77

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Comfortable

High: 76

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.