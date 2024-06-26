Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning showers and cooler temperatures

We had our sixth day this month with temperatures in the 90s yesterday. If you are not a fan of the heat, we have cooler temperatures in the 70s and 80s over the next several days.

This morning a weak system will bring mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a light rain shower or sprinkle. By this afternoon clouds will push south with a breeze out of the north filtering in some lower humidity. Dew points will fall out of the 60s and into the 50s with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Cooler air continues to slide into the area Thursday with highs in the lower 70s. That will feel refreshing with most of the day spent in the 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Rain and storm chances increase quickly Friday afternoon into Friday night. Right now, we have a marginal risk for severe weather, a level 1 out of 5. Good news is that the rain will end by early Saturday morning giving us a dry weekend Saturday afternoon into Sunday.



WEDNESDAY: AM Iso. Shower, Mostly Cloudy Turning Mostly ClearHigh: 80

Wind: N 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cooler

Low: 58

Wind: NE 10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 71

FRIDAY: Rain & Storms Likely, Breezy

High: 75

SATURDAY: Rain Chance Early; Partly Cloudy

High: 83

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72

