Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning showers and a freeze warning

FREEZE WARNING for all of SE Wisconsin from 1am to 9am Wednesday morning for low temperatures falling as low as 29 degrees.

Scattered showers have been ongoing last night and into this morning. The highest rain chances and totals will be closer to the lakefront today. We could see some wet snowflakes or graupel mix in with some showers early today. A couple rain showers might try to linger near the lakefront this afternoon, but most areas will dry out and even some sunshine will start to mix in as the day goes on. Winds will be gusty up to 30 mph with chilly highs in the low 50s.

With clearing skies and a cool breeze from the northwest temperatures will drop quickly tonight. Lows will range from the mid 30s lakeside to upper 20s inland. This is cold enough to trigger Freeze Warnings from 1am to 9am. Cover up or bring those sensitive plants inside.

Lots of sunshine and a warm-up for the rest of the week. Highs are back into the 60s on Thursday and pushing into the 70s for the weekend!

TUESDAY: Showers Mainly Before Noon, Breezy, ChillyHigh: 52

Wind: N 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: FREEZE WARNING, Mostly Clear, Cold

Low: 35 Lake, 29 Inland

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: AM Frost, Mostly Sunny

High: 57

THURSDAY: Sunny

High: 65

FRIDAY: Sunny

High: 68

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild

High: 70

