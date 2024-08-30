Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning rain, sunny weekend

A weakening band of rain and thunderstorms is moving through southeast Wisconsin this morning. Western parts of our area will pick up the most rainfall with locations closer to the lake not seeing as much. We actually need the rainfall because after this we are in for another long stretch of dry weather. Highs today will be close to 80.

The long weekend looks fantastic! Sunny to mostly sunny skies each day with much lower humidity moving in. Highs will start in the low 80s Saturday but will cool through the 70s Sunday into Labor Day. Winds will be a bit breezy Sunday as cooler air pushes in.

Next week looks dry and mild with temperatures in the 70s to low 80s.



FRIDAY: Showers, Mainly Morning, Mostly Cloudy, HumidHigh: 81

Wind: W 10 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing Early Then Mostly Clear

Low: 64

Wind: WNW 5 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny, Warm, Lower Humidity

High: 83

SUNDAY: Sunny, Breezy, Cooler

High: 74

MONDAY: Sunny & Cool

High: 73

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

