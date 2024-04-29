Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning rain chances, drier afternoon

A few areas of rain showers and patchy fog will be possible this morning. Temperatures have been warming up across the area this morning as a warm front lifts north. This will allow our temperatures to warm up nicely even with cloudy skies throughout the morning. Expect some sunshine to mix in this afternoon and into the evening. Highs will reach near 70 degrees. A cold front will move in from the west this afternoon keeping a small chance for a pop-up rain shower going.

Expect calm weather tonight with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 40s. A beautiful Tuesday is on the way, with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the upper 60s to near 70. A lake breeze will develop later in the day cooling things off near the lake in the late afternoon.

The next chance of rain will be Tuesday night, into early Wednesday. Then another system Thursday into Friday brings scattered showers and storms. Highs stay mild in the mid 60s to low 70s all week.



MONDAY: AM Scattered Showers, Isolated In The Afternoon, BreezyHigh: 70

Wind: SW 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 47

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Showers

High: 72

THURSDAY: Chance Showers/Storms, Breezy

High: Lake 67, Inland 74

FRIDAY: Chance Showers/Storms

High: 67



