An area of low pressure sits over central Iowa and is creeping toward Wisconsin.

We have spent most of the day with temperatures in the 30s. A warm front pushes north this evening. This comes with warm and moist air. Along this front, we could see some strong to severe storms.

The main timing for severe storms is from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Southeast Wisconsin is under a slight (level 2) and enhanced (level 3) risk. All impacts are possible.

A few showers may linger before midnight.

WATCH: Is there a chance of severe weather today?

Southeastern Wisconsin weather: Storm chances remain for Friday

There is another chance for thunderstorms on Friday.

Showers return for Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. Easter Sunday looks to remain dry.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 4 on air and online for the latest weather updates.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 9A FOR FOND DU LAC, SHEBOYGAN, OZAUKEE, WASHINGTON & DODGE COUNTIES***

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 42

Wind: S 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Chance for Afternoon Storms

High: 51

Wind: W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Rain Showers Likely

High: 58

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 50

MONDAY: Chance Showers

High: 48

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 42

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