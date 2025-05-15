Another dense fog advisory is in effect this morning until 10 a.m. for a large portion of eastern Wisconsin near Lake Michigan. Like yesterday, the fog will burn off, giving us plenty of sunshine for the middle of the day and into the afternoon. This will increase our instability and energy in the atmosphere, allowing storms to develop late in the afternoon.

When the storms arrive:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning fog, severe storms possible in the afternoon

Storms are expected to fire up around 3 to 5 p.m. just off to our west. More storms are anticipated to develop along a broken line as they move through southeastern Wisconsin between 5 and 8 p.m. All types of severe weather are possible, including very large hail and the risk for a few tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center has us under a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather, with the potential for significant hail and strong tornadoes. The environment is favorable for this to occur, so please take warnings seriously today.

Skies will clear tonight as temperatures remain mild. Winds will pick up Friday out of the southwest, gusting to 40 mph. Temperatures will remain warm, with highs in the upper 70s in the north and low 80s in the south. There will be a chance for a few afternoon showers and storms to pop up. Cooler air will then start to move in Saturday into Sunday as high temperatures fall below normal for several days heading into next week.



THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Sct. Severe Storms Late

High: 75 lake, 86 Inland

Wind: SE 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Storms Early Then Mostly Clear, Mild

Low: 55

Wind: Calm

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy & Warm, PM Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 81

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

High: 63

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cool

High: 55

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cool

High: 54

