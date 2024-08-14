Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning fog, rain tomorrow

*A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties until 8am this morning.*

Expect areas of patchy fog this morning, then another nice day with high temperatures in the lower 80s. You will notice clouds starting to increase later in the day as our high pressure starts to break down and a low pressure moves in from the west.

Tonight will become mostly cloudy with the chance for rain increasing after midnight. A band of rain is likely to move in during the morning hours with some moderate rainfall possible. More showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening with a few stronger storms possible. It looks like it will be a pretty good soaking with a widespread 1-3 inches of rainfall is possible. Breezy winds with gusts up to 25-30 mph will be likely, too, as the low pressure passes to the north.

As the low pressure slows down across the Great Lakes it will keep rain chances in the forecast for Friday and even into Saturday. Along with the rain chances you will notice the increase in humidity too.



WEDNESDAY: AM Fog, Mostly Sunny With Increasing Afternoon CloudsHigh: 81

Wind: SE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Rain Late

Low: 69

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Showers & Storms Likely, Breezy

High: 76

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers

High: 80

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Showers

High: 77

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

