Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning fog leads to slightly cooler temperatures

Morning fog contributes to a little bit of a cool down today, but mostly for areas near the lake as 70s are still possible for those further inland. A stray shower could be possible later today and tonight, but otherwise we'll be dry through tomorrow.

Once we get to tomorrow, it will be a lot milder with highs in the 70s and maybe lower 80s inland. Late tomorrow night we will see a line of storms roll through, and that will cool things off a little, but they'll still be comfortable for the weekend.

The storms will enter our area after midnight Thursday night and will continue to bring some shower activity through Friday.

The line of storms could produce strong winds, but a big severe weather event is not expected. Right now, the weekend looks dry and seasonable.



TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Small Shower Chance Late

High: 61

Wind: NE 5 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Small Shower Chance

Low: 46

Wind: E 5 MPH

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warmer. Storms Likely at Night.

High: 72

Wind: S 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers/T-Storms Likely

High: 69

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 59

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