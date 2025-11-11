Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning flurries; gusty Tuesday afternoon

A narrow band of light snow flurries is crossing southern Wisconsin early Tuesday. Dry air is substantially reducing the intensity of the snow. The burst of flurries may lead to brief reductions in visibility and some dusting on roads and sidewalks. Breezy southwest winds take hold today, gusting as high as 30 mph. Sunshine returns this afternoon as highs climb into the lower 40s.

Watch: When we'll see a big warm-up

Morning flurries; gusty Tuesday afternoon

Seasonable weather returns midweek with highs in the 50s. Look for a mostly sunny sky as high pressure settles in the central Plains. A warm front lifts northward on Saturday, ushering in warmer air. Highs climb into the upper 50s to near 60. A few showers are possible as a series of cold fronts swing by late Saturday into Sunday.

TUESDAY: Morning Flurries Then Becoming Mostly Sunny; Breezy

High: 41

Wind: SW 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 26

Wind: W 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Windy, and Mild

High: 50

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 53

SATURDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Cloudy & Mild

High: 60

