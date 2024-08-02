Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning clouds and a passing shower Friday, then afternoon sunshine

Cloud cover will stick around a bit this morning with the small chance for a passing shower early. Then clouds will decrease, giving us plenty of sunshine heading into this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 80s and a nice breeze from the north.

Dry weather all day Saturday with dew points finally dropping a bit into the mid 60s. While that is still a on the humid side it will feel a little more comfortable stepping outside. Sunday is also looking mainly dry, we will just be tracking a front sinking south that could spark some late day rain chances.

A quick moving low pressure will slide our way Monday into Tuesday. That will bring rain chances across the state Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Models currently take the heaviest rainfall towards central Wisconsin with the low pressure tracking across northern Illinois.

Those clouds and rain chances will cut our temperatures down with most of next week in the 70s. Lower humidity will come with it too!

FRIDAY: AM Clouds & Iso. Shower, PM Sunshine, HumidHigh: 85

Wind: NNE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear Skies

Low: 71

Wind: NW 5 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: Lake 84, Inland 87



SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Little Humid, Late Day Storm Chance

High: 87

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds, Sct. Showers/Storms (Mainly PM)

High: 79

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Sct. Showers/Storms (Mainly AM)

High: 75

