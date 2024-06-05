Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning and evening showers

More heavy rainfall last night has prompted some flood warnings and watches on some local rivers. And we aren't done just yet. Scattered showers will be possible this morning as a cold front slides through southeastern Wisconsin. Expect midday sunshine to develop into the afternoon. A secondary cold front will arrive in the evening bringing another chance for scattered showers and storms. Humidity will drop from highs levels this morning to more comfortable levels by this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s today.

Expect a breezy, cooler and less humid day on Thursday. There is a small chance for a couple isolated pop-up showers in the afternoon mainly north of I-94. Cooler weather with highs in the low to mid 70s will continue into the weekend with much lower rain chances.



WEDNESDAY: Morning Showers Then Mostly Sunny Then Showers in EveningHigh: 78

Wind: W 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Showers and Storms Early

Low: 60

Wind: W 10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Iso. PM Pop-Up Shower?

High: 72

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 71

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 74

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 72

