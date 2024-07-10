Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning and afternoon rain possible

The leftovers of Beryl have been bringing some light rain this morning near Racine and Kenosha with most of the area starting off dry. Expect cloudier skies this morning with decreasing clouds this afternoon turning partly cloudy. With some sunshine coming through we could get an isolated pop-up shower or two mainly for inland areas. Highs hit the mid 70 to near 80 this afternoon.

Expect comfortable weather for the rest of the workweek then temperatures climb towards the low 90s this weekend. It will be hot and humid with dew points in the low 70s. This weekend, we'll see only small chances for rain, mainly in the afternoon.



WEDNESDAY: AM Rain South, Turning Partly Cloudy, Iso PM Pop-Up ShowerHigh: 77

Wind: NNE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 65

Wind: Calm

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 80

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 83

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 87

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 92

