Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning and afternoon rain possible

The leftovers of Beryl have been bringing some light rain this morning near Racine and Kenosha with most of the area starting off dry.
The leftovers of Beryl have been bringing some light rain this morning near Racine and Kenosha with most of the area starting off dry. Expect cloudier skies this morning with decreasing clouds this afternoon turning partly cloudy. With some sunshine coming through we could get an isolated pop-up shower or two mainly for inland areas. Highs hit the mid 70 to near 80 this afternoon.

Expect comfortable weather for the rest of the workweek then temperatures climb towards the low 90s this weekend. It will be hot and humid with dew points in the low 70s. This weekend, we'll see only small chances for rain, mainly in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: AM Rain South, Turning Partly Cloudy, Iso PM Pop-Up ShowerHigh: 77
Wind: NNE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 65
Wind: Calm

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 80

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 83

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms
High: 87

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms
High: 92

