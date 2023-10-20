Southeast Wisconsin weather: More sunshine on Friday

Clouds are still spread over SE Wisconsin but will continue to move East throughout the morning. Highs will top out in the upper 50s. NW winds could gust as high as 25 mph by mid-morning.

A quick moving clipper system brings another round of scattered showers early Saturday morning. The bulk of the rain will take place farther North & East of Milwaukee. A few additional sprinkles are possible later in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the mid-upper 50s.

Much cooler air settles in for Sunday - along with plenty of sunshine. Highs will make it into the lower 50s.

An active weather pattern sets up for next week - with SW winds ushering in warmer air. Scattered showers are possible each day. The timing and position of rainfall will become more refined in the days ahead.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 58

TONIGHT: Increasing Cloud Cover; Chance Showers - mainly Northeast

Low: 45

Wind: N 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Chance AM Showers & Afternoon Sprinkle; Partly Sunny

High: 58

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 53

MONDAY: Partly Sunny; Chance PM Showers

High: 58

TUESDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 68

