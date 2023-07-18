Southeast Wisconsin weather: More summer sunshine Tuesday, highs in the 70s/80s

Another beautiful Summer day is on tap for SE Wisconsin. High pressure has moved in & keeps the weather pattern calm for another day.

Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Dew points will remain comfortable today and tomorrow.

After daytime clouds dissipate overnight, lows will dip back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

An approaching low-pressure system will bring more cloud cover and rain chances to Wisconsin by late Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are possible late Wednesday night into Thursday. While not a complete washout, this remains our next best chance of rainfall.

After a cold front passes, temperatures will be cooler as we wrap up the work week. The weekend starts off dry before another chance of rain arrives on Sunday.



TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

Wind: NW to SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:

Mainly Clear

Low: 63 Lake 58 Inland

Wind: SE 5 mph

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny, then Chance PM Storms

High: 81

THURSDAY:

Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny

High: 83

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 80

SATURDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 81

