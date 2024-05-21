Southeast Wisconsin weather: More storms on the way

Another round of storms is on the way this evening, but until then things will be fairly calm. Areas of dense fog will stick around through the mid morning hours with a dense fog advisory until 10AM for all of southeastern Wisconsin.

We'll see a big temperature range today with a breeze from the southeast and a warm front moving in from the south. We will see highs to the north of Milwaukee get stuck in the 60s while areas south of 94 away from the lake hit the low 80s.

Throughout most of the day storms will stay off to the west keeping us dry. Severe storms are possible this evening as a line of storms moves in from the west. The timing of the storms looks to be from 8pm to 11pm. There will be a high risk for straight line damaging winds but an isolated brief tornado or two is also possible.



TUESDAY: Morning Fog, Evening Storms, Some SevereHigh: 72 Lake, 82 Inland

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Storms Before Midnight, Some Severe, Breezy

Low: 58

Wind: W 10-20 G 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 73

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 77

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 73 lake, 78 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 72

