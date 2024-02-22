Southeast Wisconsin weather: More spring like temps and sunshine

There we go, our first official 60-degree day of the year yesterday! On average we normally don't our first 60s until March.

Temperatures will still be mild today. A system is passing to the south bringing a few high clouds across the area. Overall, expect a good amount of sunshine for the day. Highs will climb into the 50s for most, but with lighter winds right along the lake things could stay a bit cooler in the 40s if a lake breeze can develop.

Overnight temperatures will start to drop. We will see our high temperature tomorrow shortly past midnight in the upper 30s. Then we fall through the 30s and into the 20s by the evening. With a breeze out of the north, it will feel more like the teens and 20s. It's looking more likely that we will see scattered snow showers tomorrow as well. A quick light coating of snow will be possible with any heavier snow showers.

Colder air will linger through Saturday then another big warm up Sunday into next week!



THURSDAY: Some High Clouds, Plenty Of SunshineHigh: 48 Lake 55 Inland

Wind: NNW 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Falling Temps

Low: 33

Wind: N 10 mph

FRIDAY: Scattered Snow Showers, Breezy, Falling Temps

High: 38

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 37

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Mild

High: 51

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Mild

High: 55

