Southeast Wisconsin weather: More showers/storms for Sunday

Scattered showers continue across southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday morning – mainly near the lakefront and south of I-94.

Waves of rain will move through the area today as an area of low-pressure drifts northward into the northern Plains.

During the afternoon, an isolated stronger storm or two is possible. Hail and gusty winds are the main threats. The best chance for a severe storm is farther West of Milwaukee - towards the Madison area. Highs will vary greatly today as a frontal boundary stalls just to our South. Highs may only top out in the upper 40s in the North. 50s are expected in Milwaukee with a lake breeze. Southerly winds will begin to usher in warmer air late this evening & overnight. Temperatures will rise overnight into the 60s.

Additional rounds of showers and storms continue into Monday morning with a gradual drying trend throughout the day. Through Monday, anywhere from a half inch to 2" of rainfall is expected. Monday afternoon we are back to breezy and warm weather with highs near 70.

After Tuesday sunshine, more rainfall is expected throughout the mid & late-week period.



SUNDAY: Showers/storms likely; Mostly Cloudy & BreezyHigh: 53

Wind: NE 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Showers/Storms Likely; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 48

Wind: S 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 70

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 68

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance Early Showers/Storm; Partly Cloudy

High: 71

THURSDAY: Chance Rain/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 68

