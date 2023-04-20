Southeast Wisconsin weather: More showers and storms Thursday

Milwaukee's wet weather continues -- three rounds of showers and storms are expected on Thursday.

The first round is arriving into Wisconsin early this morning. Radar has shown scattered showers and thunderstorms crossing the Mississippi River producing half-inch sized hail West of Madison. Some of this activity may reach SE Wisconsin during the morning hours, but a downward trend is expected. That said, a few showers are still possible & a little hail cannot be completely ruled out.

Meanwhile, there is yet another wave of showers/storms ongoing in the Plains - heading for SE Wisconsin. This round is expected during the late morning hours - arriving close to lunchtime. While this wave may again lose strength, we'll be watching the postition of the warm front down to our South. Given daytime heating, this round may be a bit stronger with hail as the biggest threat.

And finally, the overall low-pressure system moves by later today. A third & final round of showers/storms are expected to launch along and ahead of the cold front. These storms could produce hail & gusty winds. If the warm front is able to pass this far North, we'll have to keep an eye out for any rotation.

Highs will climb into the mid 60s today given the strong southerly winds. Rain will come to an end around 8 p.m. and clouds remain overhead tonight. Lows drop into the lower 40s.

The weekend will stay cloudy and much cooler. There is a chance for a few spotty showers/sleet on Saturday.

The start of next week trends cooler, yet drier. Highs top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.\



THURSDAY: Showers & Storms Likely; Mostly Cloudy & BreezyHigh: 65

Wind: SE 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Showers Ending; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 41

Wind: S/W 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 58

SATURDAY: Cloudy & Cooler; Slight Chance Shower

High: 48

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny & Cool

High: 46

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 50

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.