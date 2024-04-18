Southeast Wisconsin weather: More rain on the way

A break between systems brought clear skies last night. Now clouds will increase once again this morning as a quick moving low pressure system passes to our south. Rain chances will become likely from west to east today through the mid to late morning hours. Light to moderate showers will be possible into this evening. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Things will be breezy but sunny Friday with highs in the mid 50s. Cooler air sinks in for the weekend with Saturday feeling pretty chilly. Most of the day will be spent in the 40s with partly cloudy skies and breezy winds from the northwest making it feel a bit cooler. Overnight lows will be cold too in the low to mid 30s. Sunday looks great with lighter winds, sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s.



THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers LikelyHigh: 53

Wind: NW to NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds

Low: 39

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 56

Wind: W 10-20 G35 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 51

SUNDAY: Sunny Skies

High: 57

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 62

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.