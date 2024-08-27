Southeast Wisconsin weather: More high heat today, cooler tomorrow

We'll see another very hot day today with some of the warmest temperatures of the summer! Highs will be in the low to middle 90s, but it's the incredibly high dew points —humidity — that makes it feel so unbearable. Heat index values this afternoon will range from 105 to 110 degrees! An excessive heat warning and heat advisory covers all of SE Wisconsin from 11am to 7pm.

We do have the chance for some late day storms as a cold front approaches from the west. Expect scattered activity to develop with some strong to severe storms possible. If storms can stay below severe limits it could be beneficial, bringing some much needed rainfall and cooling temperatures.

Temperatures will drop for the rest of the week closer to average in the upper 70s to low 80s. But the humidity will still stick around with high dew points until the weekend. Another system will bring rain chances late Thursday, mainly at night, into Friday morning.



TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid. PM Ch. T-StormsHigh: 93, Heat Index: 100-110

Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Evening Storms, Warm & Muggy

Low: 70

Wind: NW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Still Humid, Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 79

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy & Humid, Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 78

FRIDAY: Ch. T-Storms Early, Partly Cloudy

High: 82

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Lower Humidity

High: 81

