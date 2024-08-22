Southeast Wisconsin weather: More heat and humidity ahead

We're seeing another cool start to the day once again, but just like yesterday things will warm up nicely in the afternoon. Highs today will hit the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Increasing humidity and a warm-up will really start to move in Friday into the weekend. Friday will still be comfortable with dew points in the 50s and highs near 80. Saturday into Sunday we will climb into the mid to upper 80s with noticeable increase in humidity. Monday will be the hottest day with highs near 90 and heat index values several degrees warmer.

Models are struggling with the timing and location of any storm chances this weekend. But there will be a chance for rain mainly late Saturday into Saturday night. We will also keep a small chance for Sunday as well.



THURSDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 76

Wind: SW to SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 60 Lake, 54 Inland

Wind: SW 5-10

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 80

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and More Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms at Night

High: 84

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm, and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 86 Lake, 90 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot & Humid

High: 90

