Southeast Wisconsin weather: More dense fog with slick spots possible

​***A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of southeastern Wisconsin until 10 AM. Visibility less than a quarter mile with areas of freezing fog are possible.​​​***

Another morning, another dense fog advisory until 10 AM. Patchy fog will lead to reduced visibility this morning and with temperatures near freezing, there could be a slick spot or two. Fog will clear through this morning and at the same time high clouds will be rolling in from the west. That means there will still be some afternoon sunshine, but it will be dimmed by some of the high wispy clouds. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s.

50s are on the way tomorrow! It will be a breezy and mostly cloudy day with scattered showers mainly in the afternoon. There is just enough instability to maybe hear a few rumbles of thunder Thursday evening!

Winds will stay gusty Thursday night into Friday as temperatures try to hold on to the lower 50s Friday afternoon. Cooler air will start to swing in this weekend as winds switch to the northwest.



WEDNESDAY: AM Fog, Filtered PM SunshineHigh: 47

Wind: S 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Mild

Low: 39

Wind: S 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, and Mild. Scattered Showers, Rumble of Thunder.

High: 54

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 52, Falling PM

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 40



SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 38



