Southeast Wisconsin weather: More clouds today, nice weekend ahead

Yesterday was fantastic and today will feel great again, we just won't see as much sunshine. A weak cold front will move across the state with a low pressure tracking across southern Canada. Expect some morning sunshine with clouds to increase for this afternoon.

Rain chances look low, but they are not zero. We will see the isolated chance for a shower late in the afternoon towards dinner time. The highest rain chances will be north of I-94 and even higher heading towards central and northern Wisconsin, where there are better dynamics for some scattered showers.

Highs near 80 today will drop down a couple degrees behind the front for Friday and Saturday. It will also be breezy with gusty winds from the northwest starting tomorrow, another taste of fall! Expect lenty of sunshine Friday through Sunday with only a few clouds from time to time.

Highs rebound back near 80 by the end of the weekend into early next week with a calm pattern keeping rain chances low.



THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds, Mostly Cloudy PM, Iso. PM ShowerHigh: 81

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear, Cool

Low: 57 Lake, 52 Inland

Wind: Calm

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Cool

High: 73

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy

High: 75

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Rain Chance

High: 79

