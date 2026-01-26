Southeast Wisconsin weather: More bitter cold; very slow recovery

Lake-effect snow delivered 2 to 4 inches near the lakefront yesterday. Most of the snow was focused just north of Milwaukee.

Overnight lows plunged to near zero, with wind chills between minus 20 and minus 10. A cold weather advisory remains in place until noon.

Increasing sunshine is expected late this morning and into the afternoon. Highs will only reach the lower teens. After a drop in temperatures this evening, a clipper system will move through late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will rise into the teens overnight. A few light flurries are expected overnight, with only a dusting possible.

A relatively quiet weather pattern will take hold for much of the week. Highs will struggle to get out of the teens as sunshine remains overhead. Storm Team 4 is monitoring wind patterns late in the week, with a low-end chance of lake-effect snow from Thursday into the early weekend.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

***COLD WEATHER ADVISORY ALL OF SE WISCONSIN UNTIL 12P MONDAY***

MONDAY: Becoming Sunny; Cold

High: 12

Wind Chill: -20 to -10

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Rising Temps; Chance Flurries; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 11

Wind: SW 10-15 G 30 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cold

High: 14

Wind: NW 15-20 G 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 11

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 12

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High 15

