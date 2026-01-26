Southeast Wisconsin weather: More bitter cold; very slow recovery

Lake-effect snow delivered 2 to 4 inches near the lakefront yesterday. Most of the snow was focused just north of Milwaukee.
Overnight lows plunged to near zero, with wind chills between minus 20 and minus 10. A cold weather advisory remains in place until noon.
Watch: When wind chills improve
Increasing sunshine is expected late this morning and into the afternoon. Highs will only reach the lower teens. After a drop in temperatures this evening, a clipper system will move through late tonight and into tomorrow morning.
Temperatures will rise into the teens overnight. A few light flurries are expected overnight, with only a dusting possible.
A relatively quiet weather pattern will take hold for much of the week. Highs will struggle to get out of the teens as sunshine remains overhead. Storm Team 4 is monitoring wind patterns late in the week, with a low-end chance of lake-effect snow from Thursday into the early weekend.
HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE
AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON
***COLD WEATHER ADVISORY ALL OF SE WISCONSIN UNTIL 12P MONDAY***
MONDAY: Becoming Sunny; Cold
High: 12
Wind Chill: -20 to -10
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Rising Temps; Chance Flurries; Mostly Cloudy
Low: 11
Wind: SW 10-15 G 30 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cold
High: 14
Wind: NW 15-20 G 30 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 11
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 12
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High 15
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.