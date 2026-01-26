Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts 12  Closings/Delays
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: More bitter cold; very slow recovery

Southeast Wisconsin weather: More bitter cold; very slow recovery
and last updated

Lake-effect snow delivered 2 to 4 inches near the lakefront yesterday. Most of the snow was focused just north of Milwaukee.

Overnight lows plunged to near zero, with wind chills between minus 20 and minus 10. A cold weather advisory remains in place until noon.

Watch: When wind chills improve

Southeast Wisconsin weather: More bitter cold; very slow recovery

Increasing sunshine is expected late this morning and into the afternoon. Highs will only reach the lower teens. After a drop in temperatures this evening, a clipper system will move through late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will rise into the teens overnight. A few light flurries are expected overnight, with only a dusting possible.

A relatively quiet weather pattern will take hold for much of the week. Highs will struggle to get out of the teens as sunshine remains overhead. Storm Team 4 is monitoring wind patterns late in the week, with a low-end chance of lake-effect snow from Thursday into the early weekend.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE
AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

***COLD WEATHER ADVISORY ALL OF SE WISCONSIN UNTIL 12P MONDAY***

MONDAY: Becoming Sunny; Cold
High: 12
Wind Chill: -20 to -10
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Rising Temps; Chance Flurries; Mostly Cloudy
Low: 11
Wind: SW 10-15 G 30 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cold
High: 14
Wind: NW 15-20 G 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 11

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 12

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High 15

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

weather-cams.png

Watch TMJ4's Live Weather Cams

Report a typo