Southeast Wisconsin weather: Monday sunshine; windy and rainy midweek

Overnight lows have tumbled well into the 30s farther inland, while the 40s have remained near the lakefront. A frost advisory continues until 8 a.m. for areas away from Lake Michigan. Sunshine is back today as highs climb into the lower 60s.

Watch: When sunshine fades to wind & rain

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Monday sunshine

A strong area of low pressure develops over the north-central Plains today and moves eastward across the Great Lakes. Winds pick up out of the south and west, gusting as high as 30 mph. Scattered showers move in this evening and continue overnight.

The windy conditions will persist as the low moves through the Midwest. Gusts could top 30 mph through Wednesday. Meanwhile, rain chances will lessen into Tuesday. However, scattered light showers will be possible through early Wednesday.

Highs only reach the mid-50s tomorrow and may struggle to reach 50 on Wednesday. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s and 40s. However, gusty winds may help prevent widespread frost. We'll keep an eye on it.

Sunshine returns on Thursday and Friday as high pressure moves into the Ohio River Valley. Winds are expected to diminish by this time frame.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny & Windy

High: 63

Wind: SW/S 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers; Cloudy & Windy

Low: 45

Wind: S/W 15-20 G 30 MPH

TUESDAY: Chance Scattered Showers; Cool, Cloudy & Windy

High: 54

Wind: W 15-25 G 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny & Breezy; Slight Chance Shower

High: 50

Wind: W 15-20 G 30 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny & Cool

High: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 60

