Southeast Wisconsin weather: Monday morning lake effect snow possible

Overnight lows fell into the single-digits and lower teens across SE Wisconsin. High-level clouds from a major winter storm have been tossed over southern Wisconsin. Clouds will remain overhead throughout the Sunday forecast as highs top out in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring the potential for lake-effect snow to develop tonight and last through midday Monday. Northerly and northeasterly winds take hold tonight as the winter storm passes well south of Wisconsin. Given above-average water temperatures and deep arctic air, a band of lake-effect snow is expected to develop late tonight and may last through the Monday morning commute.

This is a highly variable weather event. A slight shift in low-level winds will alter the orientation of the snow band — meaning that snow amounts may change drastically within just a few miles. High-resolution computer modeling and forecast wind direction suggest this band will remain close to the Lake Michigan shoreline from Milwaukee to the WI/IL State Line. The heavy snow band may jog on and off land throughout the overnight hours.

If the snow band remains over land for a longer period of time, locally higher snowfall amounts are possible. Visibility may be reduced due to heavy snow but may also be impacted by gusty winds blowing snow that has already fallen.

Monday morning drivers should be prepared for snow to impact roadways along and East of I-41/94 from Milwaukee to northern Illinois. Local roads in Racine and Kenosha East of the interstate stand the best chance of accumulating snowfall.

Tracking this event in real time is essential. Watch TMJ4 News Today from 5-7 am Monday for live updates.

The lake effect snow band evolves into the North-South orientation as winds turn more Northerly after 12pm Monday.

Clouds remain overhead for much of the work week. Highs top out in the lower 20s.



SUNDAY: Cloudy and Cold. Chance PM Lake Effect SnowHigh: 23

Wind: NW to N 10 mph

TONIGHT: Lake Effect Snow Possible; Windy

Low: 20

Wind: NNE 10-15 G 30 mph

MONDAY: AM Lake Snow Showers. 1-3" Lakeside with locally higher amount possible

High: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 27

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny & Cold

High: 22

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 28

