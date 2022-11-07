Southeast Wisconsin weather: Monday is sunny with temps in the 50s

The work week is off to a calm start - with mild temperatures and sunshine for Monday. Highs will climb to near 50° this afternoon with a light westerly wind.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid/upper 30s with a few more clouds around.

Southerly winds kick up on Tuesday as a warm front forms across central/Northern Wisconsin. Cloud cover increases as does the chance for a light sprinkle in the region. Most of the rainfall will stay well to our NW. Highs will increase from the lower 50s on Tuesday to the 60s by Wednesday.

While strong southerly flow is positioned over the Great Lakes, a strong low-pressure system forms on the central Plains.

Before that system arrives, Thursday highs climb to near 70°. There is also the chance for a few showers.

A strong cold front will sweep across the region - drastically dropping temperatures into the 40s by Friday afternoon.

We're looking at afternoon temperatures in the 30s for Saturday and Sunday

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny & MildHigh: 50

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Cool

Low: 39

Wind: N 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds; Breezy

High: 52

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance PM Shower

High: 63

Wind: S 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Showers

High: 68

Wind: S 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Chance Showers; Falling Temperatures

Dropping to 45° by 3 p.m.