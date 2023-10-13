Southeast Wisconsin weather: Moderate to heavy rain at times Friday; cloudy and windy

Storm Team 4 is monitoring an area of low-pressure centered across the Plains. Scattered light showers have moved into Wisconsin early Friday morning. Drizzle and light mist have been reported across the region. As the low passes South, rain becomes steadier later this morning and into the afternoon.

Most areas will pick up 1-2" of rainfall during this period. While widespread flooding isn't expected, locally higher amounts are possible. Ponding and street flooding are the biggest concerns.

Meanwhile, easterly winds will ramp up. Wind gusts could top 30-40 mph through early Saturday.

Rainfall continues overnight into Saturday as the low pushes East. Periods of moderate rain are possible as are a few claps of thunder.

The bulk of the rain will drop South Saturday afternoon. Howerver, NE winds off of Lake Michigan may allow lake-effect showers to persist in the East. Higher rainfall event totals are expected in the vicinity of the lakefront. Rain will come to a close late Sunday/early Monday. A cloudy stretch of weather continues into next week with highs remaining in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Moderate to heavy rain at times; Cloudy & Windy High: 55

Wind: E 20-25 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers Continue; Cloudy & Windy

Low: 52

Wind: E 20-25 G 35 mph

SATURDAY: Windy Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 55

SUNDAY: Chance Lakeside Showers; Cloudy & Breezy

High: 55

MONDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 54

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 56

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.