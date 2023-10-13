Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Moderate to heavy rain at times Friday; cloudy and windy

Storm Team 4 is monitoring an area of low-pressure centered across the Plains. Scattered light showers have moved into Wisconsin early Friday morning.
and last updated 2023-10-13 06:56:49-04

Storm Team 4 is monitoring an area of low-pressure centered across the Plains. Scattered light showers have moved into Wisconsin early Friday morning. Drizzle and light mist have been reported across the region. As the low passes South, rain becomes steadier later this morning and into the afternoon.

Most areas will pick up 1-2" of rainfall during this period. While widespread flooding isn't expected, locally higher amounts are possible. Ponding and street flooding are the biggest concerns.

Meanwhile, easterly winds will ramp up. Wind gusts could top 30-40 mph through early Saturday.

Rainfall continues overnight into Saturday as the low pushes East. Periods of moderate rain are possible as are a few claps of thunder.

The bulk of the rain will drop South Saturday afternoon. Howerver, NE winds off of Lake Michigan may allow lake-effect showers to persist in the East. Higher rainfall event totals are expected in the vicinity of the lakefront. Rain will come to a close late Sunday/early Monday. A cloudy stretch of weather continues into next week with highs remaining in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:      Moderate to heavy rain at times; Cloudy & Windy            High: 55
            Wind: E 20-25 G 30 mph

TONIGHT:    Scattered Showers Continue; Cloudy & Windy
            Low: 52
            Wind:  E 20-25 G 35 mph

SATURDAY:   Windy Showers; Mostly Cloudy
            High:  55

SUNDAY:     Chance Lakeside Showers; Cloudy & Breezy
            High:  55

MONDAY:    Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy
            High:  54

TUESDAY:    Partly Sunny
            High: 56

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.