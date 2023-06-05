Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mix of sun and clouds Monday, slight chance for showers

Haze & wildfire smoke still remains over Wisconsin Monday morning. Air Quality has been hovering around "Moderate". Hi-res computer models show some improvement with smoke this afternoon/evening. Highs will climb into the upper 70s at the lakefront & mid 80s farther inland.

A weak cold front is dropping down from the North and may bring a few spotty showers across southern Wisconsin. With a dry air mass in place, it will be difficult for much of this rain to reach the ground.

Clouds stay around for tonight. Showers that develop over northern & central Wisconsin may drift into southern Wisconsin early Tuesday. Lows will drop into upper 50s and lower 60s.

Clouds mix with more sunshine for Tuesday, but highs will only remain in the lower 70s. High-pressure is in control for the remainder of the week - keeping the weather dry with highs in the lower 70s. Warmer temperatures return for the weekend and another cold front is looking likely on Saturday. Showers and storms are possible.



MONDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds; Slight Chance ShowerHigh: 77 Lake 85 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 60

Wind: NE 5 mph

TUESDAY: Chance AM Shower; Partly Sunny

High: 70

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 73

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

