Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Mix of clouds and sunshine with a chance of snow flurries Friday

Short term models are struggling with how much sunshine we will see today. Some show plenty of sunshine while others show cloud cover holding on a bit more. I think some clouds stick around today with peaks of sunshine at times. Highs in the lower 30s.

Mostly cloudy and another calm day on Friday. We will be stuck between two low pressures this weekend, one to the north and one to the south. That will keep our skies cloudy and bring the chance for a few snow showers and flurries.

Still watching that larger system around next Tuesday. Models will slowly come to an agreement over the next several days. Right now, some models keep the heavier band of snow to the south, while others bring it towards southern Wisconsin.



THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds High: 33

Wind: NW to SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 25

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 37

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Ch. Snow Showers

High: 38

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Ch. Flurries

High: 37

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 38

