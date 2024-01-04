Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Mix of clouds and sunshine with a chance of snow flurries Friday

Enjoy whatever sunshine we see today because Friday and the rest of the weekend are looking cloudy.
and last updated 2024-01-04 06:49:09-05

Short term models are struggling with how much sunshine we will see today. Some show plenty of sunshine while others show cloud cover holding on a bit more. I think some clouds stick around today with peaks of sunshine at times. Highs in the lower 30s.

Mostly cloudy and another calm day on Friday. We will be stuck between two low pressures this weekend, one to the north and one to the south. That will keep our skies cloudy and bring the chance for a few snow showers and flurries.

Still watching that larger system around next Tuesday. Models will slowly come to an agreement over the next several days. Right now, some models keep the heavier band of snow to the south, while others bring it towards southern Wisconsin.

THURSDAY:  Sun & Clouds            High: 33
            Wind: NW to SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:   Partly Cloudy
            Low: 25
            Wind: SW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY:      Mostly Cloudy
            High: 37

SATURDAY:  Mostly Cloudy, Ch. Snow Showers
            High: 38

SUNDAY:    Mostly Cloudy, Ch. Flurries
            High: 37

MONDAY:    Mostly Cloudy           
High: 38

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.