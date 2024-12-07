Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mild weekend

Overnight lows have fallen into the 20s across southern Wisconsin. Although it's a chilly start, more mild air is on the way! Thanks to a breezy SW wind, highs climb into the lower and mid-40s. That wind will usher in a mild air mass to the southern Great Lakes. Gale-force winds are possible over Lake Michigan.

Gusty winds persist overnight as lows drop into the lower 30s.

Sunshine mixes with some cloud cover on Sunday as highs run a few degrees warmer. Highs are expected to top out in the mid-upper 40s. A few 50s are possible farther South of Milwaukee. Southern Wisconsin is sandwiched between two passing weather systems. The heaviest rain will stay far South of Wisconsin. A few spotty showers and some patchy drizzle are possible late Sunday night into early Monday.

Highs jump into the upper 40s on Monday before a strong cold front drops in from the northwest. Temperatures will tumble on Tuesday and Wednesday. A few snow flurries are possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday.



SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Breezy & More MildHigh: 45

Wind: SW 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Gradual Clearing; Breezy

Low: 33

Wind: W 5-15 G 25 mph

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Mild

High: 47

MONDAY: Ch. Light Rain Early; Becoming Partly Cloudy

High: 48

TUESDAY: Colder & Mostly Cloudy

High: 34

WEDNESDAY: Chance Flurries; Mostly Cloudy

High: 26

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.