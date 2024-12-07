Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mild weekend

Watch Now
Talk about a heatwave! Afternoon highs climb into the 40s to nearly 50 degrees this weekend across southeastern Wisconsin.
Overnight lows have fallen into the 20s across southern Wisconsin. Although it's a chilly start, more mild air is on the way! Thanks to a breezy SW wind, highs climb into the lower and mid-40s. That wind will usher in a mild air mass to the southern Great Lakes. Gale-force winds are possible over Lake Michigan.

Gusty winds persist overnight as lows drop into the lower 30s.

Sunshine mixes with some cloud cover on Sunday as highs run a few degrees warmer. Highs are expected to top out in the mid-upper 40s. A few 50s are possible farther South of Milwaukee. Southern Wisconsin is sandwiched between two passing weather systems. The heaviest rain will stay far South of Wisconsin. A few spotty showers and some patchy drizzle are possible late Sunday night into early Monday.

Highs jump into the upper 40s on Monday before a strong cold front drops in from the northwest. Temperatures will tumble on Tuesday and Wednesday. A few snow flurries are possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Breezy & More MildHigh: 45
Wind: SW 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Gradual Clearing; Breezy
Low: 33
Wind: W 5-15 G 25 mph

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Mild
High: 47

MONDAY: Ch. Light Rain Early; Becoming Partly Cloudy
High: 48

TUESDAY: Colder & Mostly Cloudy
High: 34

WEDNESDAY: Chance Flurries; Mostly Cloudy
High: 26

