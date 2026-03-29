Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mild Today, Rain Returns Monday Night

Today will be the pick day of the weekend with breezy and mild conditions. Highs will top out in the low 60s, but that breeze should keep the lake influence away.

Tonight is mild and dry with clearing skies.

Monday looks mainly quiet at least during the day before chances of showers or a t'storm return Monday night. Highs Monday will be in the upper 60s by the lake and probably cooling down there, and low 70s inland.

WATCH: Will we be seeing storms this week?

Mild Today, Rain Returns Monday Night

Tuesday brings a good chance of showers and a few t'storms. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Enjoy that warmer weather because by Wednesday we're much cooler back into the low 40s and a chance of rain or snow on Thursday.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST MICHAEL FISH

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and mild.

High: 63.

Wind: SSW 10-15 MPH gusting to 25 MPH

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear.

Low: 47.

Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm.

Dry during the day, but a chance of a shower or storm at night.

High: 68 Lake 72 Inland and cooling lakeside.

Wind: SW to E lakefront 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms.

High: 67.

WEDS: Partly cloudy and cooler.

High: 41.

THURS: A chance of a rain snow mix.

High: 40.

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