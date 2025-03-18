Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mild today but rain and storms likely tomorrow

A weak front will be stuck across southern Wisconsin today giving us a sharp contrast in temperatures today. Highs will reach towards the low 50s in Milwaukee before winds turn to the east bringing chilly temperatures from Lake Michigan. This afternoon we will see temperatures range from the low 40s north of Milwaukee to the low 60s away from the lake near the state line.

A strong low pressure then heads towards us tomorrow. This will bring the chance for some showers and storms by the mid-morning hours. More storms will be possible in the afternoon as the cold front approaches, best chance for a strong to severe storm will be towards the state line. Then temperatures fall quickly into the overnight hours allowing a switch over to some snow. Snow accumulations do not look significant but some accumulation is possible.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild

High: 40s North, 53 MKE, 60s South

Wind: ENE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 40

Wind: NE 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Rain & Storms Likely, Mix At Night

High: 53

THURSDAY: Ch. Snow Early, Breezy, Clearing Skies

High: 40

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Ch. Night Shower

High: 54

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 41

