Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mild temperatures sticking around

We're seeing areas of fog again this morning across Wisconsin, but thankfully, it is mainly towards the western half of the state. If you are heading west, some of it could be freezing fog, with temperatures near freezing early in the day. Overall, expect a good-looking Monday for the end of December with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid-40s, and just a light wind from the west.

A system quickly moves in and passes to the south tonight into Tuesday. This will bring the chance for a rain/snow mix mainly south of I-94 near the state line. No impacts are expected for us with this weak system.

Colder air will start to move in behind that system as we ring in the New Year; Expect temperatures falling into the 20s if you're out around midnight. This will be the start of a colder stretch of weather. Highs will be below freezing New Year's day and will only be in the 20s for the weekend. Dry weather and more sunshine will come with those colder temperatures. Temperatures well below-average are expected for at least the first two weeks of the year.

MONDAY: Sun & CloudsHigh: 44

Wind: W 10 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Slight Mix Chance South

Low: 33

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Cloudy, Slight Mix Chance South

High: 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to Partly Cloudy

High: 30

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 29

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 24

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.