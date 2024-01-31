Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mild temperatures feeling like early spring

It's not very often you get a combination of mild temperatures and quiet weather in the middle of winter, but here we are. Decreasing clouds today will bring back more sunshine as the day progresses. Highs will feel mild in the mid 40s.

A weak and dry cold front will cross Wisconsin from north to south throughout the day on Thursday. That will bring a bit more cloud cover and will turn our winds to the north. Highs will still be in the low to mid 40s.

Not much changes for the rest of the week and weekend. A mix of periods of sun and clouds with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s. Even warmer temperatures are possible by the middle of next week.



WEDNESDAY: Decreasing Clouds and MildHigh: 45

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Very Mild

Low: 37

Wind: WSW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: More clouds Than Sun

High: 45

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 41

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 43

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 43



