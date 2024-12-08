Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mild Sunday; Patchy drizzle tonight

Wisconsin's brief December heatwave continues! After a high of 51° Milwaukee yesterday, we make another run into the lower 50s today. An approaching warm front will bring in warmer temperatures this afternoon. Sunshine mixes with passing clouds. The warm front may not make it to areas farther North of I-94 before the loss of daytime heating. Highs may only reach into the 40s in these areas.

SE Wisconsin remains between two passing weather systems this evening. While we avoid any steady precip, some patchy drizzle cannot be ruled out late tonight into early Monday morning. Highs return into the upper 40s and lower 50s as southwest winds pick up.

A strong cold front drops in from the NW late Monday. Falling temperatures are expected. Highs will drop into the 30s on Tuesday and 20s on Wednesday. Scattered snow flurries are possible on Wednesday as arctic air pushes into the region. Highs on Thursday may only top out in the teens.



SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Drizzle LateHigh: 51

Wind: W 5 mph

TONIGHT: Patchy Drizzle; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 38

Wind: S/SW 5 mph

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy; Increasing Sunshine

High: 50

TUESDAY: Colder & Mostly Cloudy

High: 34

WEDNESDAY: Chance Flurries; Mostly Cloudy

High: 26

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Chilly

High: 15

