Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mild streak ends as snow chances arrive

That was the last 60 for a while! Cooler temperatures are just around the corner — along with some more rain & snow.

A strong area of low-pressure moves in from the South late today. Highs will still be mild — topping out in the mid/upper 40s.

Scattered showers begin after 6P and continue into the overnight hours. As cooler air works in from the NW, rain will transition to snowfall. Areas far West of Milwaukee stand the best chance of seeing accumulating snow (upwards of 1-3"). Some locally higher amounts are possible back towards the Madison region if snow bands can persist long enough. Areas near Lake Michigan may miss out on any snow accumulation due to the late arrival of cooler temperatures. Expect some slushy wet snow for the Friday morning commute. Westerly winds may gust towards 35-40 mph tonight and into Friday morning.

Light snow will become much more powdery as it fades out Friday afternoon. Highs only top out around 40-degrees.

A few flurries cannot be ruled out on Saturday, but there is a better chance for a bit of light snow on Sunday. Highs remain in the 30s this weekend and early next week.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds; PM Rain Showers

High: 48

Wind: NE 5-10mph

TONIGHT: Rain/Wet Snow Mix (1-3" Accum. Far Inland)

Low: 33 Lake 29 Inland

Wind: NE/W 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Windy with Early Mix/Snow Likely. Up to 1" Away from Lake

High: 40

Wind: W 15-20 G 35 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Flurries Possible

High: 35

SUNDAY: Chance Light Snow

High: 32

MONDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 31

