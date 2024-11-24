Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mild Monday drizzle gives way to cold blast

Get ready for a rollercoaster of temperatures this week! On Tuesday, a strong cold front will drop temperatures into the 30s!

Meantime, mild and cloudy weather continues across southern Wisconsin this Sunday. Highs climb into the upper 40s - near 50 this afternoon.

Tonight, an area of low-pressure passes just South of Wisconsin. Despite lacking moisture, some pockets of drizzle and a few light showers are possible into Monday.

Temperatures will surge into the mid and upper 40s Monday morning before NW winds kick in behind a cold front. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 30s by the afternoon.

Clouds gradually break up into Tuesday. Highs will only top out in the mid 30s.

Another storm system will set up well to our south by Wednesday evening. A few snow showers are possible in far southern Wisconsin Wednesday night into early Thursday. Long-range computer models continue to shift this precip around, so stay tuned for updates. At this point, accumulations look light and not impactful. Please watch the forecast carefully if you're traveling South into central or Southern Illinois/Indiana.

The cooler stretch of weather continues into next weekend.



SUNDAY: Cloudy and MildHigh: 49

Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Drizzle; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 45

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Chance Light Rain/Drizzle; Cloudy; Falling PM Temperatures

High: Near 50 at 9am; Falling to 38 by 4pm

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 36

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy; Chance Wintry Mix Late

High: 38

THURSDAY: Slight Chance AM Mix; Mostly Cloudy

High: 37

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.