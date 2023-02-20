Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mild Monday, clipper system passes through

Monday is another mild day with highs in the 40s. A clipper system passes to the north, bringing a few sprinkles and flurries during the evening.

Winds pick up Monday night and early Tuesday, with gusts up to 40 mph. Early sunshine turns to cloudy skies with snow arriving late Tuesday. High temperatures climb into the low to mid 30s.

Snow showers continue overnight and into early Wednesday, with a few inches possible. This could make for a slippery commute on Wednesday morning. We get a brief break around midday before a messy wintry mix moves in. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are all likely with gusty winds 20-30 G45 mph. The wintry mix continues into Thursday, with continued accumulation.

It's too early to say exactly how much of each precipitation we'll see and where, but as of now, there is a good chance for accumulating snow across the northern areas and for ice across the southern areas. There will be major travel impacts, so stay with Storm Team 4 as we continue to update and refine the timing and amount of each expected precipitation.

Colder air returns for Friday with lows in the single digits and highs in the 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Sprinkles & flurries late. Breezy

High: 42°

Wind: SE/SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Sprinkles & flurries. Windy

Low: 25°

Wind: NW 15-25 G40 mph

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Snow late. Breezy

High: 35°

Wind: W 15-25 G35 mph

WEDNESDAY: Snow, sleet, & freezing rain. Windy

High: 35°

Wind: E 20-30 G45 mph

THURSDAY: Snow & sleet. Windy

High: 38°

Wind: E 15-25 G35 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 26°

