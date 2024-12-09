Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mild Monday, but chilly temps ahead

We hit 50 degrees yesterday and we have the chance to do it again today! Expect cloudy skies and the chance for a few sprinkles early then decreasing clouds and more sunshine.

We then say goodbye to the mild air. A low-pressure system across Lake Superior Monday night into Tuesday will drag in some colder across the state. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s Tuesday into Wednesday. A much stronger punch of cold air will blast on Wednesday night. On the leading edge of the cold, there will be the chance for some scattered snow showers. Lows will be in the single digits with wind chills well below zero Thursday morning!

Highs on Thursday will be stuck in the teens with wind chills struggling to get on the positive side of zero throughout the day. The good news is that the cold air will not linger for long as temperatures warm back up Friday into the weekend!

MONDAY: AM Clouds Then Partly CloudyHigh: 50

Wind: W 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 30

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Colder & Mostly Cloudy

High: 34

WEDNESDAY: Sct. Snow Showers, Colder, Breezy

High: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cold, Breezy

High: 15

Wind Chills: Below Zero

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, Slight PM Mix

High: 31

