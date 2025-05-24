Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mild Memorial Day weekend

Sunshine has returned to the Milwaukee area today after overnight lows dropped into the upper 30s inland and lower 40s near the lakefront.

A few clouds are expected throughout the day with a slight chance for pop-up sprinkles later this afternoon, though widespread or impactful rain is not expected.

High-pressure is keeping the overall weather pattern calm in the days ahead.

Temperatures will reach into the upper 50s at the lakefront today, while inland communities may see readings in the lower 60s.

Even warmer weather is expected tomorrow with highs returning to the upper 50s lakeside and mid-60s farther west.

Memorial Day looks sunny and pleasant with Milwaukee topping out around 60 degrees, which is about 10 degrees below average. Inland communities may reach 70 degrees.

The next best chance of rain arrives late Tuesday and continues into Wednesday.

Warmer weather is expected towards the end of next week, with highs returning to average — nearing the upper 60s and lower 70s in Milwaukee.

This forecast was created by a meteorologist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



SATURDAY: Partly CloudyHigh: 56 Lake 63 Inland

Wind: E/SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 44 Lake 40 Inland

Wind: Calm

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58 Lake 66 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 60 Lake 68 Inland

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Ch. PM Showers

High: 58 Lake 65 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Chance Early Showers; Partly Sunny

High: 60 Lake 65 Inland

