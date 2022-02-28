Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mild end to February, highs in the 40s

There will be a strong southwest breeze gusting up to 25 mph. Cloud cover increases tonight with low temperatures around 30.
and last updated 2022-02-28 06:29:32-05

It's going to be a decent final day of February with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 40s. There will be a strong southwest breeze gusting up to 25 mph. Cloud cover increases tonight with low temperatures around 30.

A frontal boundary drapes itself across the Midwest much of the week. A couple weak disturbances will track along the front over the next few days. There's a chance for a few rain and snow showers tomorrow and again on Wednesday, but it's looking like a fairly quiet start to March.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy and Mild
High: 45
Wind: SW 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Bec. Mostly Cloudy
Low: 32
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Light Rain/Snow Showers
High: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Rain/Snow Showers
High: 40

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 35

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 40

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.