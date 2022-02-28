Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mild end to February, highs in the 40s

It's going to be a decent final day of February with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 40s. There will be a strong southwest breeze gusting up to 25 mph. Cloud cover increases tonight with low temperatures around 30.
A frontal boundary drapes itself across the Midwest much of the week. A couple weak disturbances will track along the front over the next few days. There's a chance for a few rain and snow showers tomorrow and again on Wednesday, but it's looking like a fairly quiet start to March.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy and Mild
High: 45
Wind: SW 15-25 mph
TONIGHT: Bec. Mostly Cloudy
Low: 32
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Light Rain/Snow Showers
High: 43
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Rain/Snow Showers
High: 40
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 35
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 40