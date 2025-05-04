Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mild and cloudy Sunday; Drier weather ahead

Temperatures dropped into the mid and upper 30s overnight across southeastern Wisconsin as clear skies allowed yesterday's heat to escape. Early Sunday morning, mid and high level clouds began moving back into the region.

More cloud cover is expected today as a slow-moving low-pressure system continues to cycle over Indiana, bringing the possibility of a few showers late tonight and into early Monday.

High temperatures will reach only the mid-50s at the lakefront, while areas farther west away from Lake Michigan could see temperatures in the mid-60s.

Northerly winds will be breezy today with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

After a few morning showers on Monday, cloud cover will persist over southern Wisconsin. Temperatures will remain in the 50s near the lake and approach 60 degrees farther west.

The weather pattern turns drier for much of the upcoming week as a ridge of high-pressure moves into the region. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s near Lake Michigan, while inland locations could reach the lower 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

This forecast was created by a meteorologist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, BreezyHigh: 56 lake 64 inland

Wind: NE 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

Low: 44

Wind: N 5-15 G 25 mph

MONDAY: Chance Showers Early; Mostly Cloudy

High: 53

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 63 lake 70 inland

WEDNESDAY Partly Sunny, Breezy

High: 58 lake 72 inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 53

