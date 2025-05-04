Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mild and cloudy Sunday; Drier weather ahead

Temperatures will remain cooler near Lake Michigan with inland areas potentially reaching the lower 70s by midweek as high pressure builds into the region.
Cool temperatures continue across southeastern Wisconsin with mid-50s at the lakefront and mid-60s inland. Chance of showers tonight before a drier pattern develops this week.

Temperatures dropped into the mid and upper 30s overnight across southeastern Wisconsin as clear skies allowed yesterday's heat to escape. Early Sunday morning, mid and high level clouds began moving back into the region.

More cloud cover is expected today as a slow-moving low-pressure system continues to cycle over Indiana, bringing the possibility of a few showers late tonight and into early Monday.

High temperatures will reach only the mid-50s at the lakefront, while areas farther west away from Lake Michigan could see temperatures in the mid-60s.

Northerly winds will be breezy today with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

After a few morning showers on Monday, cloud cover will persist over southern Wisconsin. Temperatures will remain in the 50s near the lake and approach 60 degrees farther west.

The weather pattern turns drier for much of the upcoming week as a ridge of high-pressure moves into the region. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s near Lake Michigan, while inland locations could reach the lower 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, BreezyHigh: 56 lake 64 inland
Wind: NE 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy
Low: 44
Wind: N 5-15 G 25 mph

MONDAY: Chance Showers Early; Mostly Cloudy
High: 53

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 63 lake 70 inland

WEDNESDAY Partly Sunny, Breezy
High: 58 lake 72 inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 53

