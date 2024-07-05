Southeast Wisconsin weather: Midday sunshine Friday, chance for scattered afternoon storms

We will get a dry break for most of the morning. Expect sunshine to mix in towards the middle of the day, that will spark the chance for scattered showers and storms to develop in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Finally, a dry and nice day of weather for Saturday. Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will bring in the isolated chance for a shower or storm in the afternoon with highs near 80.

Unfortunately, more storm chances will be possible Monday into Tuesday of next week. The good news is late next week into next weekend is looking like a dry and comfortable stretch of weather.



FRIDAY: Early AM Rain, Midday Sunshine, Scattered PM StormsHigh: 78

Wind: SW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Storms End Early, Partly Cloudy

Low: 63

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 77

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Iso. PM Shower or Storm

High: 80

MONDAY: Scattered showers/storms, Mostly Cloudy

High: 79

TUESDAY: Scattered showers/storms, Mostly Cloudy

High: 80

