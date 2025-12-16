Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mid-week warm-up

A warm stretch of weather is on the way to southern Wisconsin, with highs climbing into the lower to mid-30s today — above freezing.

Cloud cover increases late this evening as lows drop into the upper 20s. Sunshine returns Wednesday, with highs reaching the upper 30s.

A low-pressure system will move through the Midwest late Wednesday, prompting scattered showers across most of the state.

As temperatures rise to near 40 Thursday morning, rain will move through. Then northwest winds on the backside of the system will send temperatures falling into the 20s by evening. Rain may briefly switch to snow as the system departs.

Overnight lows will crash into the single digits early Friday, but the cold blast will be short-lived. After highs top out in the 20s, temperatures will rebound into the 30s by Saturday. A few flurries are possible north of Milwaukee.



TUESDAY: Sunny, then PM Clouds

High: 36

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy

Low: 28

Wind: W 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Chance PM Showers

High: 37

THURSDAY: Chance for Showers; PM Mix Possible

High: 40 (Falling the 20s by 5pm)

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 26

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance Flurries North

High: 37

